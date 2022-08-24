Final weekend of ‘Forever Plaid’ in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG — This weekend will be the final three performances of the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s summer musical finale, “Forever Plaid.” The production will have showings at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 S., Fredericksburg.
“Forever Plaid” is an Off-Broadway musical revue written by Stuart Ross and first performed in New York in 1989. The musical has gained tremendous popularity and is now performed internationally by professional and community theaters. The show is a tribute to the close-harmony “guy groups” that reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.