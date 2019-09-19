Schreiner University has announced the return of its “Music and Conversation” series, a free event open to the public.
The event will feature guest artist George Ensle at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 24, in the Junkin Campus Ministry Center Recital Hall on campus.
Ensle is a veteran singer-songwriter who began his career in Houston in 1967 sharing stages with legends like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Billy Joe Shaver. He pens his own brand of story songs played with his unique finger-picking style on his vintage D-35 and Fender Resonator guitar.
Ensle was inducted into the Houston Folk Music Archives at Rice University in 2017. He has won numerous songwriting awards and been awarded government grants to teach children through the Artist in the Schools program. He has released albums and CDs in the US and in Europe, including a CD, “Small Town Sundown” based on his original story, which he performs as a-one man “Songplay.”
In an intimate and relaxed setting, “Music and Conversation” is intended to be instructive as well as entertaining. Much like “Inside the Actors Studio” with James Lipton, artists discuss and explain the art and craft behind their songwriting and demonstrate these concepts through their performance. The program is included in the curriculum of several of Schreiner’s undergraduate classes, and Schreiner faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend. Special invitations also have been sent to Music at the Mansion patrons.
For details regarding this event, contact William Davis, dean of faculty, at wdavis@schreiner.edu or 830-792-7415.
