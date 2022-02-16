‘Now and Then’ ends run this weekend

Meg Ellisor, left, is Abby and Brad Gilbert is Jamie in a scene from the new romantic comedy “Now and Then” by Sean Grennan. The play’s final three performances will be presented this weekend in The VK Garage Theater.
Playhouse 2000 will present the final three performances this weekend of the new romantic comedy “Now And Then.” Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. are Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Audiences for the delayed opening weekend of “Now and Then” were enthusiastic with their praise for the show, which offers both humor and pathos in an evening of authentic theater, a spokesperson for Playhouse 2000 said in a press release.
