“Dearly Departed” is the vivacious funeral comedy fast approaching it’s opening night on Friday at the Point Theater in Ingram.
The play will run through Aug. 31 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
In this comedy directed by Jeffrey Cunningham and written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, the dysfunctional Turpins gather in their rural Southern home for the patriarch’s funeral. This 1991 work, set somewhere “south of the Mason-Dixon Line,” has an eccentric cast of characters, ranging from a none-too-grieving widow and a fire-breathing, Bible-toting sister to a trio of sons — one hard-drinking, one in prison, one facing financial ruin—and a junk food-devouring spinster named Delightful.
Director Jeff Cunningham says, “Plays like ‘Dearly Departed’ allow us to look at the foibles and funnies in our own communities and laugh warmly with them in a way that ‘yankee playwrights’ just don’t understand. If you have lived in the South, a rural community, or in a small town…you will meet someone you know in this story.”
Under Cunningham’s direction, the creative team includes Jeffrey Hensel as Royce, Johnathan Bowen as Ray-Bud, Crystn Burroughs as Lucille, Ann Reynolds, Ken Lopez-Maddox, Jay Norris, Ann Galland, Dan Cortez, Shyann Nowlin, Vivian Wellborn and Emily Edwards. New to The Point Theatre is Judy Brown, William Newell and Patti Nowlin.
“I am thrilled to present the clever and funny ‘Dearly Departed ‘to our community, what with relatives who drive each other crazy — and love each other to pieces — this smart combination paints a picture you won’t forget. Despite all of the laughs and irreverent moments, there are also some of real heart to this story.” said Laura Tomerlin, director of theatre.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation, founded in 1959, serves the Texas Hill Country and beyond.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Call the box office at 830-367-5121 for tickets or visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
