FREDERICKSBURG — Die Künstler von Fredericksburg — The Artist of Fredericksburg — will welcome Carla Sanchez to demonstrate her special figure drawing techniques at the group’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Historical Society, 312 W. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg (follow the sidewalk to the side entrance).
Sanchez grew up in a family of artists living in the Hamptons in New York. Instead of studying art after high school, she received degrees in pre-med and psychology. She later went on to receive her Masters in psychology/counseling. It wasn’t until 2006 that Sanchez was able to make art a priority in her life again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.