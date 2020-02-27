Kerrville Art Club’s judged art exhibition opens today at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center. The event will continue through March 28.
A reception and awards ceremony will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the public is invited to attend.
There is no charge for admission.
Well-known artist and musician Ben Beckendorff — son of renowned artist Charles Beckendorff — will serve as judge for the show.
“Ben has created thousands of art pieces in several different mediums making him extremely qualified to judge this competition,” a spokesman for the KAC said in a press release. “He is the owner of the Beckendorff Gallery in Fredericksburg, which was started by his father.”
The Kerrville Art Club has a membership consisting of many artists in a variety of mediums. The show will feature artworks not previously shown in a KAC show.
“Six genres promise to delight and excite those in attendance,” the spokesman said.
