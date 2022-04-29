The growth in Kerrville over the past few years has not been an accident. Through planning and execution of ideas and strategies, community leaders, the Kerr Economic Development Corporation and many others have collaborated to provide the community the opportunity to grow.
Gil Salinas, executive director of Kerr EDC, will share his expertise and background to give a better understanding of the way the community is growing and how it ties with the recently launched Kerrville 2050 Plan. Salinas will speak from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, as part of the Dynamic Learning Institute at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
