Kerrville Renaissance Fest adds 3rd weekend to 2023 event

Educational demonstrations of birds of prey by Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, will be part of the family entertainment at the seventh Kerrville Renaissance Festival. The three-weekend event will get underway Jan. 21.

 Courtesy

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival will start its run one week earlier in 2023, adding a third weekend of Renaissance-style fun, entertainment, food, crafts and games.

The new dates are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 21-22 and 28-29 and Feb. 4-5.

