INGRAM — The Lazy Days Canteen will open its 2022 season Saturday, April 23, with the SVK Band from Houston taking the stage.
This 11-piece, high-energy party band will provide non-stop entertainment, performing a variety of musical genres — from current Top 40 to classic rock, Motown, funk, soul, smooth jazz, Zydeco and big band swing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.