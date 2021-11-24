At the public library, you can find many things: books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines and thousands of digital offerings available 24/7. Did you know that now you can also find puzzles?
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library has a selection of jigsaw puzzles ranging from 500 to 1,000 pieces, and everything from cars to landscapes can be found in the collection, according to a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville.
