LUCKENBACH — The Barbara Leatherwood Fight for the Cure will present a country jam at Luckenbach Dancehall from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27.
The event will feature The Calamity Janes; singer/songwriter Dale Houston, who spent most of his life around Merle Haggard, most recently touring with David Frizzell; Tim Atwood, a fixture at the Grand Ole Opry for nearly 40 years; Texas recording artist Richie Allbright, whose vocals are said to be a blend of Merle Haggard and David Allen Coe; and singer/songwriter Bernie Nelson, who penned hits including “Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind.”
Advance tickets to the event are $18 for general admission, $28 for VIP. Tickets at the door will be $23 for general admission, $33 for VIP. Admission for ovarian cancer survivors is free.
The event will feature a silent auction, and a limited number of attendees will have the opportunity to tour Merle Haggard’s 2008 Super Chief Tour Bus for $5.
All proceeds will benefit the Texas National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
For information, visit www.facebook.
com/battleovariancancer or call 254-833-2444.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/7490338303Tickets.
