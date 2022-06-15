Seminal alt-folk-rock band Jackopierce in town Thursday

Jackopierce will be on stage at the Arcadia Live theater on Thursday. The renowned alternative folk-rock group got its start in 1988 and continues to deliver vocal harmonies with acoustic guitar-driven rock.
Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce started playing together in 1988 when they met as theater students at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. They’d spend the next 10 years recording albums and touring the world, sharing stages with the biggest names of the era, such as the Dave Matthews Band, Counting Crows, The Wallflowers, Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Alanis Morissette and Semisonic.
