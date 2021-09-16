MOWA will join in Saturday's National Museum Day celebration

Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of the Museum of Western Art, points out the details on a sculpture by artist Heather Kaiser during a recent exhibit. The Museum of Western Art was named No. 5 Top Western Art Museum in the U.S. by True West Magazine.
The Museum of Western Art will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.
The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.