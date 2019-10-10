To celebrate the eighth anniversary of Hill Country Poets, Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will sponsor a reading by San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla on Sunday.
This free event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Local poets may read one of their own poems if they sign up by 1:45 p.m. Poems should be appropriate for all ages.
Quintanilla’s poems have been published in dozens of journals. His first book, “If I Go Missing,” was called “The perfect grito that balances sorrow/joy,” by author Alma Luz Villanueva. Quintanilla is also a visual artist, his FRONTEXTOS are currently showing at the Southwest School of Art, and an exhibit is forthcoming at Equinox Gallery, both locations in San Antonio. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of North Texas and is regional editor for Texas Books in Review. He currently teaches literature and creative writing in the M.A./M.F., s program at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.