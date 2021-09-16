KAC will welcome wildlife conservation artist at Tuesday’s meeting

This painting of zebras is by wildlife conservation artist Vickie McMillan-Hayes, who will be the guest artist at Tuesday’s meeting of the Kerrville Art Club. 

 Courtesy

Kerrville Art Club’s first meeting of the season will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St. The theme of the meeting will be “The Art of Wildlife Conservation.”

“A live artistic demonstration at its monthly meetings by well-known artists always thrills the Kerrville Art Club members,” a spokesperson for the group said in a press release.

