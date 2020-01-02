The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library invites families to enjoy a free movie today at 2 p.m.
“Join us as Tim Goodman joins forces with the most unlikely of Pokémon partners to search for his missing father,” a library spokesman said in a press release.
The free movie will be shown at the library, 505 Water St.
For movie title or other information, call the library’s reference desk at 830-258-1274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.