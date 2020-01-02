US-NEWS-PULSE-PICKS-FOR-THE-WEEK-4-AK.jpg

Detective Pikachu is voiced by Ryan Reynolds in the family-friendly movie to be shown this afternoon at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. Families are invited to the free event.

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library invites families to enjoy a free movie today at 2 p.m.

“Join us as Tim Goodman joins forces with the most unlikely of Pokémon partners to search for his missing father,” a library spokesman said in a press release.

The free movie will be shown at the library, 505 Water St.

For movie title or other information, call the library’s reference desk at 830-258-1274.

