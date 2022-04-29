The Parks and Recreation Department still has tickets available for the second annual “Mother & Son Dance” at for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Tickets are $40 per couple and $15 for additional sons. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
