Tickets for for a musical comedy in Fredericksburg featuring actors playing nuns will be available this month.
The Fredericksburg Theater Company’s box office for “Nunsense” opens at 9 a.m. Monday for FTC donors, while the general public will be able to get tickets starting at 9 a.m. July 29.
The musical is about the remaining Little Sisters of Hoboken as they present a haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of vichyssoise that kills off 52 of the nuns, the survivors empty the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies are laid to rest.
“Nunsense is performed with hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers and interaction from the audience,” states an FTC press release.
The show has played continuously around the world for over 30 years and is the second longest-running Off-Broadway show in history.
“Nunsense” opens Friday, Aug 9. and will have six performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Cast in the production is Catharine Peterson as Reverend Mother, Amber Nanni as Sister Hubert, Christy Brown as Sister Robert Anne, Liza Smith as Sister Mary Amnesia, Jenna Rickerhauser as Sister Leo and Paul Taylor as Father Paul.
Dawn Hahn, who also serves as music director, will direct the production. Amy Taylor is serving as stage manager with choreography by Rhonda Mann. The theater’s executive director, Steve Reily, is the scenic designer with FTC’s technical director, Addison Powers, executing the lighting design. Jolene Keefer and Nita Regester will serve together as co-costume designers.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and under. Box office hours beginning July 22 are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults and $12 for kids 17 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114. For more info or directions, visit at fredericksburgtheater.org.
‘FROZEN JR.’ OPENS NEXT WEEK
On Monday, FTC set a box office record for their Freddyburg Youth Theater productions, selling 82 percent of all tickets for their upcoming production of “Frozen Jr.” Opening July 25, “Frozen Jr.” is a condensed version of the popular Disney animated musical and Broadway show. The production will have five performances, running until July 28 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg. Freddyburg Youth Theater is the youth education division of FTC.
“We are ecstatic over advanced ticket sales to this production,” said FTC Executive Director Steve Reily. “Already our Saturday and Sunday matinees have sold out. At this rate, the production will be completely sold before the end of the week.”
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Disney Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Cast in the production are Ann Tewksbury as Young Anna, Jorja Hahn as Middle Anna, Macy Parker as Anna, Kairi Pyle as Young Elsa, Kalena Reynolds as Middle Elsa, Brooke Hicks as Elsa, Grayson Spraggins as King Agnarr, Penelope Raymond as Queen Iduna, Caitlyn Tatsch as Pabbie, Ada Watson as Bulda, Aidan Spraggins as the Bishop, Caleb Dreyer as Kristoff, Jaycob Andrews as Sven, Landon Priess as Hans, Seth Hughes as Weselton, Diego Martinez as Olaf, and Brock Wattiez as Oaken. Cast as the Lead Dancers of the Snow Chorus are Hailey Knudsen and Abby Machuga.
Members of the Snow Chorus are Jorja Hahn, Kalena Reynolds, Morgan Parker, Cassidy Kothmann, Reagan Williams, Cora Spence, Janie Spence and Abby-Kate Spence.
Playing members of Oaken’s Family, Townspeople, Hidden Folk and Castle Staff are Genevieve LeClaire, Madeleine Jones, Hope Thompson, Casey Johnson, Camryn Greene, Elisabeth Clark, Caylee Corpus, Ellie Tatsch, Emma Cantu, Jake Bryla, Sophia Ubinas, Gemma Kasukonis, Vivian Melton, Zoe Novian, Emilio Zapata, Brooke Leggett, Mariana Falla, Jakob Wyman, Kenley Kiehne, and Adriana Olivares.
Guest director Bob Straus will helm the production with musical direction by Rhonda Behrends and choreography by FTC’s technical director Addison Powers. David Wilkinson serves as stage manager and Donna Lafferty is the scenic designer for the production.
Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” are on sale now. Performances are July 25-28, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114. For more info or directions, visit at www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW FOR ‘THE FUNNIEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE’
Tickets are on sale now for the first special event of FTC’s 23rd season, the family-friendly comedy show “Todd Oliver’s Funniest Night of Your Life.” The show will have three performances, running 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater.
“America’s Got Talent” finalist Todd Oliver — a comedian, ventriloquist and musician — brings to the stage his friends, Irving the Talking Dog and The Suitcase Family: Pops, Miss Lilly and Joey. Oliver grew up loving dogs, ventriloquism, music and magic. As a young boy, he studied piano, guitar, voice and the variety arts. Along the way, he created some wooden headed characters and performed around the world.
He has been featured on “Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “The Today Show” and a couple of episodes of “Walker Texas Ranger.” In 2012, Oliver was a top-four finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” A major draw for many years on showboats in Branson, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as other major entertainment venues, Oliver is touring across the U.S.
Tickets for “Todd Oliver’s The Funniest Night of Your Life” are on sale now. Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and younger. For more info or directions, visit at www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
Since the Fredericksburg Theater Company was formed in 1997 by Jeryl Hoover, the nonprofit has grown to include an audience of over 13,000 annually. All performances are held at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater. The theater has received statewide recognition from Texas Commission on the Arts, Texas Nonprofit Theatres, as well as grants from various arts endowment organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.