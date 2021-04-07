Pictured with their Silly Hat Watch Party theme is the Christian Women Job Corps Style Show Committee made up of, from left, Karen Mooney, Teri Schreiner, Andy Magee, Virginia Graham, Edna Vandiver and Char Petty. Not pictured is Carlina Villalpando, editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times, a sponsor of this year’s fundraising event.
Christian Women’s Job Corp Leading Ladies Style Show and Dinner has sold out all in-person tables for the May 6 event to be held at Inn of the Hills in Kerrville but still has virtual tickets available. The show is an opportunity for friends to gather together in the comfort of their homes and livestream an event on their TV.
The theme of the event is “Walking in Hope.” The style show is presented by the spring 2021 interns.
