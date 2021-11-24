The Christmas Art Mart at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram is back, with 22 artists and craftsmen showcasing their works through Dec.17.
Each item is handmade and individual in this year’s 11th annual market, according to a spokesperson for the HCAF.
