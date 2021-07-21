Peanuts gang bring antics to Point stage

The cast of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the Point Theatre includes, standing, from left, Chloe Young as Sally Brown, Austin Escobedo as Charlie Brown, Kayla Castaneda as Lucy Van Pelt and Emery Dorman as Schroeder. Seated in front are Brandon Cunningham as Linus Van Pelt and Jeffery Hensel as Snoopy.
INGRAM — Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang continue to explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs and celebrate the joy of friendship on the Point Theatre stage in Ingram.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will continue on the outdoor stage through Aug. 7, with shows at 8:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.
