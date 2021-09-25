Library hosts ‘Out There’ author today

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host author Ben H. English at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the library meeting room.
English, an eighth-generation Texan, will share his experiences growing up and living in the Big Bend area. In addition to discussing his book, “Out There: Essays on the Lower Big Bend,” his photographic collection of the Big Bend region will be on display.
