- It’s the last weekend to get a taste of the Roaring Twenties with the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s production of “These Shining Lives.”
Final performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Point Theatre in Ingram.
This show, based on true events, was written by Melanie Marnich and is directed by Emily Huber.
“This compelling historical drama allows audiences to witness the dark origins of how women’s workplace rights came to be,” said HCAF Director of theater Laura Tomerlin. “Marnich based her play on the real history of the Illinois Radium Dial workers, even naming the characters after the real women of history. You do not want to miss this story full of love, laughter, friendship, heartache and radioactivity, all set in the roaring 1920s.”
In this gripping drama centering around Catherine Donahue and her three coworkers/friends, the new financial independence of women working in the post-war 1920s is both liberating and exciting. The women earn a comfortable living painting watch faces with radium. This new vision of freedom is shattered when one by one the women begin to fall ill to mysterious ailments. They discover the source of their sickness is radioactive paint used for the watches, and decide to seek justice in the form of a class-action lawsuit against their employer, Radium Dial Company.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation, founded in 1959, serves the Texas Hill Country and beyond by providing community theater, performing arts workshops, musical concerts, art exhibitions and art classes.
Call the box office at 830-367-5121 for tickets or visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
