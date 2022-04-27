Playhouse 2000 partners with Tivy students to present ‘Shakespeare in the Park’

Students from the Tech Theater class at Tivy High School, led by instructor Jessica Sturm, meet with Playhouse 2000 volunteer shop foreman Riley Royce Smith, far right, to learn the basics of scenic construction. The class is preparing for the presentation of “Pericles, The Prince of Tyre” in Louise Hays Park on June 3 and 4.
For the 10th time, Playhouse 2000 will partner with the city of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department to bring Shakespeare to Louise Hays Park in June. And, for the second time, the addition of Tivy High School’s Tech Theater Department will complement the show.
For 2022, P2K’s “Shakespeare in The Park” project will present the bard’s little-known adventure story, “Pericles, The Prince of Tyre” at 8 p.m. June 3 and 4 at Louise Hays Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.