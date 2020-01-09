Country music fans will have a rare opportunity to see Bill Anderson perform in person at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
Known as “Whisperin’ Bill” for his soft vocal style, Anderson is still active at age 83. He has enjoyed legendary success in every aspect of the music business.
As a songwriter and singer, Anderson recorded more than 40 albums, with 36 Top 10 hits and seven No. 1 songs.
Some of his hits include “World of Make Believe,” “Sometimes,” “City Lights,” “Once A Day,” “Still,” “Po’ Folks” and “Wish You Were Here.”
As a television personality, he has hosted numerous game shows and his own variety show, acted in a soap opera and pitched a national restaurant chain.
Anderson is a long-time member and host of the Grand Ole Opry, and he continues to tour with the Po’ Folks Band.
Ticket prices range for $20 to $45 and may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
