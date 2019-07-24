Theater camp kids have spent the last six weeks preparing a Broadway musical in Playhouse 2000’s Summer Musical Theater Camp, and their efforts will culminate in a play this weekend.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” takes the stage this weekend in Kerrville.
“The excitement can easily be seen on faces of more than 70 young people working at The Cailloux Theater today,” said Playhouse2000 representative Jeffrey Brown in a press release.
This is the fourth summertime production of the P2K Youth Theater Program, beginning with Mary Rodgers’ “Once Upon A Mattress” in 2015. That show’s success was followed up with productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and last summer’s “Seussical, The Musical.”
In many ways, “Beauty & the Beast” is the most ambitious show yet, Brown said.
The large cast portrays dozens of characters, from townspeople to enchanted household objects, inhabiting a variety of locations. Many of the hundreds of costumes and props have been created by campers themselves, assisted by camp staff and fervent volunteers.
The “Jr.” version of the “Beauty & The Beast” has simplified some elements of the production, making it more accessible to young performers. It remains true to the original Disney musical, telling the familiar story and presenting well-loved songs including “Belle,” “Be Our Guest,” “Kill the Beast,” and the title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”
“With a running time of just 90 minutes, the show is perfect for young audiences, but ‘grown-ups’ will enjoy it just as well,” Brown said in the news release.
Performances are scheduled for July 26, 27 and 28 in the Cailloux Theater. Friday and Saturday showtime is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s Matinee will begin at 2:30 p.m.
“Beauty & The Beast Jr.” helps defray the expenses related to presenting the Summer Musical Theater Camp, which is offered to students at low cost. Adult tickets are $20, and children’s tickets are $10. All seating is general admission.
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling the box office at 830-896-9393 or online at www.caillouxtheater.com. Convenience fees apply to online orders. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the show.
The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville.
Playhouse 2000 also offers programming including a five-show Community Theater Season, a full Youth Theater Program, the Young People’s Performances series of events offered free to school children and the annual “Shakespeare In The Park” project. Details are available at www.playhouse2000.com.
