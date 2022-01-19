Nashville Live will celebrate the music of country legends

Reprising his role as Hank Williams, Jason Petty will return to Kerrville to present Classic Nashville Live at the Cailloux Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
In this celebration of the musicianship and tradition of classic country music, Petty will be joined by Nashville musicians and headliner Gail Bliss to recreate iconic country legends including Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and Patsy Cline.
