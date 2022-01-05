FREDERICKSBURG — All artists and those interested in art are invited to the Die Kunstler von Fredericksburg’s first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Historical Society, 312 W. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg. Doors open at 6 p.m., giving those in attendance time to look through the many artist demonstration DVDs available for members to check out.
“Traditionally, the January meeting is dedicated to looking back at what we have accomplished and casting our vision for the future,” said Sheila Sattler Kale of Die Kunstler von Fredericksburg. “This is the time to bring ideas for new ways the club can serve its members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.