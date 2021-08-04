Tickets on sale for FTC’s ‘Always ... Patsy Cline’

Nichole Erwin, left, as Patsy Cline and Sarah Spillman as Louise Seger rehearse a scene from the musical “Always … Patsy Cline.” The production will have six performances and opens Friday, Aug. 13, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — The country musical tribute “Always … Patsy Cline” will open Friday, Aug. 13, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
“Always … Patsy Cline” is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on the true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.
