Joe King Carrasco will perform at The Boerne Area Democrats’ Fall FUN-Raiser next month.
Carrasco, who was friends with Michael Jackson while both of them worked at Studio 55 in Los Angeles, will bring his style of Tex-Mex, Gringo-Chicano rock ‘n’ roll music to Random Beer Garden, 11 Upper Cibolo Creek Road in Boerne, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20
Tickets are $15, which includes two beverages. VIP tickets are $50 and include admission to the private, air-conditioned space, and an opportunity to meet Carrasco. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2YMiJpW.
Food trucks will be on site. Children and pets are welcome. A silent auction will be held for candidates, many of whom will be in attendance.
