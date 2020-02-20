Branson, Missouri’s long-running Ozark Jubilee will bring its “Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” show to The Cailloux Theater for one performance only on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
The jubilee’s all-star cast will perform the music of the great stars of the opry, including songs made famous by Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charley Pride and Porter Wagoner.
This year, the jubilee features Australian singer Jennifer Simmons, who has traveled the world appearing with many of the Grand Ole Opry’s greats.
The new male vocalist of the jubilee is Doug Driesel, a vocalist with a five-octave range that many have described as “phenomenal.”
And, of course, the jubilee wouldn’t be complete without appearance by comedian a world-class fiddler “Doofus Doolittle,” who hosts the show and
displays his championship fiddling skills.
Doofus has appeared on stage with many of the artists whose music is celebrated in this show, and he’ll be sharing stories from his experiences with artists like Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, Ray Price and many more.
After decades in Branson, The Ozark Jubilee has earned a reputation across the globe as good, clean, country entertainment for the whole family.
Reserved seating tickets are available in most sections, and prices range from $37 to $47.
Tickets can be purchased at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person or by phone at 830-896-9393. They are also available online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
The Ozark Jubilee is presented at The Cailloux Theater by Randy Newman and MoreNewman Productions, Branson, Missouri.
The Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed, on behalf of the city of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000 Inc.
For more information, visit www.playhouse2000.com.
