Tickets now on sale for 2nd Mother and Son Dance

Moms and sons dance the night away at the first Mother and Son dance in 2021 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. This year’s dance is set for Saturday, May 7, at the same venue. Tickets are now available.
The city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will host the Second Annual Mother and Son Dance on Saturday, May 7, in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Mothers and mother figures will have the opportunity to dance the night away with their sons. Event activities include dancing with music from a DJ, a complimentary keepsake photo, light refreshments and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.