Gold Medal winner Ryo Yanagitani will present the romance of Chopin with Symphony of the Hills at 7:30 tonight at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. The event will be preceded by a wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
Yanagitani will perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 for the concert with the theme “Chopin and Friends: Romantic Genius.”
“Chopin is one of my favorite composers and one of the reasons I won the Gold Medal at the San Antonio International Piano Competition,” Yanagitani said. “So it is nice to showcase this romantic ballad, especially as it falls in the same month as Valentine’s Day.”
The musical program includes:
• Roman Carnival Overture, Hector Berlioz
• Little Fugue in G Minor, J.S. Bach
• Festive March for Goethe Centenary, Franz Liszt
• Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Frédéric Chopin
“Chopin’s piece presents a wonderful combination of very simple and beautiful melodies, emotionally charged harmonies, and the perfect amount of sentimentality,” Yanagitani said. “The audience should be prepared to be emotionally transported to another world where love happens to be more pure, interesting, more harmonic and melodious.”
Following this concert, Yanagitani will offer a limited number of his CDs — “Alone with Chopin” and “Alone with Debussy” — for purchase at intermission for a suggested cash donation of $10 to support the symphony.
Concert tickets can be reserved online at www.symphonyofthehills.org and can also be purchased from the box office prior to the concert if any remain.
For information, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org, call 830-792-7469 or email info@symphonyofthehills.org.
Symphony of the Hills is a professional orchestra made up of musicians from the Hill Country area, Schreiner University faculty and advanced music students.
