The Hill Country Quilt Guild will host the first post-pandemic quilt show in Central Texas on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville. This special winter show is themed “Along the Silk Road” and is based on the factual and/or mythical adventures of merchant Marco Polo, who became counselor to the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan.
Participating members have been challenged to use color to represent different geographic locales and cultures.
