COMFORT — The Comfort Golden Age Center will host its fifth annual Chili Appreciation Society International Chili Cook-Off and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 4, with events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Our event is in support of our programs and services that are designed to bring good nutrition, health and wholeness to those of age 55 and over and the disabled,” a spokesperson for the center said in a press release.
