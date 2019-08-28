Audiences are invited to experience the final two performances of “Dearly Departed,” the drop-dead southern funeral comedy now showing at the Point Theatre.
The final shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the local stage on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road, in Ingram.
In this “delightful and heartwarming” comedy directed by Jeff Cunningham and written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, the dysfunctional Turpins gather in their rural Southern home for the patriarch’s funeral.
This 1991 work, set somewhere “south of the Mason-Dixon Line,” has an eccentric cast of characters, ranging from a none-too-grieving widow and a fire-breathing, Bible-toting sister to a trio of sons — one hard-drinking, one in prison, one facing financial ruin — and a junk food-devouring spinster named Delightful.
Parents are warned that the play contains some adult language.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for active military, college students and ages 65 and older; and $12 for ages 12 and younger. Group rates are available.
For tickets or more information, call the Point Box Office at 830-367-5121, or visit www.hcaf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.