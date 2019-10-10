The city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting all ghosts, goblins and creatures of the night to Louise Hays Park on Thursday, Oct. 31, for an evening of safe and traditional family fun.
Family Fright Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the park, 202 Thompson Drive. The free event will feature family-friendly entertainment, including as a costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, music and more.
Registration for the costume contest will begin at 5:30 p.m., with judging times at 6 p.m. (0-4 year olds); 6:20 p.m. (5-9 years); 6:40 p.m. (family/group costumes); 7 p.m. (10-14 years); and 7:20 (age 15 and older). Awards will be given for crowd favorite, most creative, creepiest costume and more.
For safety, the Lehmann-Monroe Park entrance on Park Lane will only be utilized as an entrance for ADA vehicular accessibility and for the event exit. Parking in Louise Hays Park is limited, so attendees are encouraged to park in the free downtown parking garage.
“The Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank all the sponsors that are helping make this event a success, including H-E-B,” a city spokesman said in a press release. “It’s not too late to be a booth sponsor for this event. Register your organization to host a booth and activity with candy or prizes.”
Sponsors can decorate either a car or a 10-by-10 tent booth with a family-friendly Halloween theme of their choosing and distribute candy or prizes to trick-or-treaters.
“This is a great way to give back to the community,” the city spokesman said.
To become a booth sponsor, contact Rosa Ledesma at rosa.ledesma@kerrvilletx.gov or 830-258-1160. For information on the event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
