‘Flight’ exhibit continues
An exhibit celebrating flights of fantasy and the imagination continues at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theater Road, until Sept. 13.
The exhibit features art by James Broderick, professor emeritus of the University of Texas.
His mediums include drawing, painting and photography.
Symphony starts season
The first concert of Symphony of the Hills’ 2019-20 season will be “Swan Songs,” slated for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
The symphony will perform:
• “Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin,” Wilhelm Richard Wagner (1813-1883)
• “Concerto No. 1 for Cello in C Major,” Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
• “The Swan” from” Carnival of the Animals,” Camille St. Saens (1835-1921)
• “Overture for the End of a Century,” Libby Larsen (1950- )
• “Suite from Swan Lake,” Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)
Tickets, which range in price from $25 to $55 depending on seating, can be obtained by calling 830-792-7469 or visiting www.symphonyofthehills.org/season-tickets/#
Acting workshop slated at HCAF
The Hill Country Arts Foundation’s Point Theatre has invited all community members 15 years of age and older to participate in a three-day, Michael Chekhov Acting Workshop.
The weekend will include pedagogy, improvisation, practical exploration and scene work.
Cost is $50 per person and covers all three days of the class. The workshop will be held in the Elizabeth Huth Coates Indoor Theatre. National Michael Chekhov Association Master’s Candidate Jessica D. McMichael will be the instructor.
The schedule is Friday, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a noon-1 p.m. lunch break; and Sunday, 2-5 p.m. To register, call 830-367-5121.
Staged reading slated Friday
There will be a staged reading of “True West,” by Sam Shepard, in Fredericksburg on Friday.
A discussion with the audience will follow this performance, which is slated at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg, 1668 S. U.S. 87.
Admission to the staged readings is $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater. org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
‘These Shining Lives’ slated in Oct.
“These Shining Lives” will be on stage at the Point Theater, 120 Point Theatre Road, Ingram, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Oct. 11-27.
For tickets or more info, call 830-367-5121 or visit www.hcaf.com.
