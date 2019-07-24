A musical tale of love, laughter and friendship will continue on stage in Ingram for the next two weeks.
“Mamma Mia!,” which opened last weekend, will start at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“Opening weekend of ‘Mamma Mia!’ at the Point Theatre was a smash hit with an incredible cast and crew,” said theater director Laura Tomerlin in a press release. “Audiences had so much fun singing and dancing along to every song, and I just know you will, too.”
Using songs by ABBA, the musical tells the comedic story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The story unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Under Sarah Derousseau’s direction, the creative team includes Choreographer Heather Cunningham, music director Karen Billingsley, scenic designer Jeff Cunningham, costume designers Olivia Garza and Amanda Morris being advised by Lanza Teague, lighting designer Scott Jones, and Production Stage Manager Aly Redland. The cast includes Hannah Cox as Sophie Sheridan, Ambra Starr as Donna Sheridan, Seabrook Jones as Tanya, Julie K. Coe as Rosie, Brandon Cunningham as Bill Austin, Jeff Cunningham as Harry Bright, Scott O. Jones as Sam Carmichael, and Josh Butler as Sky.
“This very popular musical is fun for the whole family, so come experience the magic that is Mamma Mia!” Tomerlin said.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation, founded in 1959, serves the Texas Hill Country and beyond by providing community theater, performing arts workshops, musical concerts, art exhibitions and art classes. Call the box office at 830-367-5121 for tickets or visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Groups of eight or more kids ages 12 and younger get in for $10 each and groups of eight or more adults receive tickets for $12 each. Tickets are available at 830-367-5121 or www.hcaf.com/theatre/box-office.
