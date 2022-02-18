John Moore will speak at Kerrville event

John Moore will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the P.E.O Chapter GA at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Fellowship Hall of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville.
John Moore will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the P.E.O Chapter GA at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Fellowship Hall of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. Moore will present “Looking Back with John Moore.”
“We were delighted when he accepted our invitation to come to Kerrville for an in-person presentation,” said Karol Ellwanger, president of the P.E.O. Chapter GA. “Please join us to hear his light-hearted and unique observations on life. Your attendance will help support our organization’s purpose of providing educational opportunities for women.”
