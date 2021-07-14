July 2021 is National Park and Recreation Month, and this year’s theme is “Our Park and Recreation Story.” Join the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department as it celebrates the parks and activities that Kerrville has to offer and the passionate and essential work of park and recreation professionals who are providing services that are vital to healthy living in Kerrville.
Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month, a program of the National Recreation and Park Association. The goal is to raise awareness of the impact that parks and recreation have on communities across the country. Parks and recreation services are vital for communities, protecting open space and natural resources for all walks of life. Park and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value parks and recreation bring to communities.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
