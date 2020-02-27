Die Kunstler von Fredericksburg will meet Thursday, March 5, at the Texas Tech/Hill Country University Center. The doors will open at 6 p.m. in the H-E-B Community Room. Meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by internationally recognized artist Pam Ingalls, from Vashon, Washington. She will do an oil portrait using a live model chosen from the attendance.
Ingalls studied at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Florence, Italy, and received an art degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane. She is known for her portraits, still life subjects and interior scenes.
Ingalls will have a one-woman show in March at R.S. Hanna Gallery in Fredericksburg. Among her accomplishments, she has exhibited in the U.S., Europe and Africa, and has been juried into more than 125 national and international shows.
