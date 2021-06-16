The Parks and Recreation Department’s “Concerts by the River” series is returning this year and will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, in Louise Hays Park. The event will feature performances from The Flashbacks and The Tejano Pride Band.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, bug spray and picnic blankets.

