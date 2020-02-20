Schreiner University’s Spring Choir Concert is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St. This event is free and is open to all ages, but space is limited.
This unique event will feature a variety of styles and songs, such as “Jesus! Rex Admirabilis” by Palestrina; “Travelin’ Home,” a sacred harp tune; “In My Life” by The Beatles; and much more.
“The blending of many different yet similar sounds is one of the most anticipated parts of the concert,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release. “The combination of unique artists makes the concert a one-of-a-kind event. The concert will demonstrate the excellence of the Schreiner University choir.”
The event also will include solos and duets, featutring members of the Schreiner Choir.
Special guests will be Schreiner alumnaJennifer Ruby, who will play the violin, and members of the Schreiner Wind Ensemble.
“Schreiner Univer-sity’s choir is made up of music and non-music majors who come together to be in a fun and focused atmosphere,” said Michael Kahl, assistant professor of music and director of university choirs. “By providing a safe and reliable environment, students create enlightening and enjoyable music. Students learn a lot about the foundations of music and then apply what they learned by performing and sharing the work with the community to appreciate.”
Schreiner University’s partnership with First Presbyterian Church, which is “building a community of disciples growing toward God-centered worship, Christ-centered service, and Spirit-led lives,” demonstrates the strength of the bond that Schreiner University has with its community, according to the university spokesman.
For more information regarding this event, contact Kahl at mgkahl@schreiner.edu or 830-792-7417.
