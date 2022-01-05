Author to speak at library

Local author Skye Alexander will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. She will be talking about writing mysteries and historical novels, as well as the process of writing and publishing her Lizzie Crane mystery series, the first book of which is now available in print and ebook editions.
This novel, “Never Try to Catch a Falling Knife,” is a delightful mix of music, murder, bootlegging and the wealthy elite during the Roaring Twenties, according to a library spokesperson.
