Exit 505 will close out the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair on Sunday afternoon with its eclectic set of rock, country-western, some jazz, Latin beat and original music. The lively performance might include cowbells and kazoos to complement 13 other musical instruments. Exit 505 takes the stage at 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
The entrance to the Hill Country Arts Foundation welcomes visitors to the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair. This year’s two-day event will kick off Saturday with a variety of artists and craftspeople in attendance.
Courtesy
