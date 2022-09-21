INGRAM — The Texas Arts and Crafts Fair is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding this year, and VIP events are planned to honor the event.

Three artists who exhibited at the first fair in 1972 will return this year and be featured as “Heritage” artists: Amado Peña, Edith Maskey and Fred Stockbauer.

