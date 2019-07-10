Youths will perform a musical play, “Frozen Jr.,” in Fredericksburg this month.
The Freddyburg Youth Theater production will open Thursday, July 25.
“Frozen Jr.” is a junior version of the popular Disney animated musical and Broadway show about two princesses who also are sisters.
The production will have five performances, running until Sunday, July 28, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg. Freddyburg Youth Theater is the youth education division of the Fredericksburg Theater Company.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Disney Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Cast in the production are Ann Tewksbury as Young Anna, Jorja Hahn as Middle Anna, Macy Parker as Anna, Kairi Pyle as Young Elsa, Kalena Reynolds as Middle Elsa, Brooke Hicks as Elsa, Grayson Spraggins as King Agnarr, Penelope Raymond as Queen Iduna, Caitlyn Tatsch as Pabbie, Ada Watson as Bulda, Aidan Spraggins as the Bishop, Caleb Dreyer as Kristoff, Jaycob Andrews as
Sven, Landon Priess as Hans, Seth Hughes as Weselton, Diego Martinez as Olaf, and Brock Wattiez as Oaken. Cast as the Lead Dancers of the Snow Chorus are Hailey Knudsen and Abby Machuga.
Members of the Snow Chorus are Jorja Hahn, Kalena Reynolds, Morgan Parker, Cassidy Kothmann, Reagan Williams, Cora Spence, Janie Spence, Abby-Kate Spence
Playing members of Oaken’s Family, Townspeople, Hidden Folk and Castle Staff are Genevieve LeClaire, Madeleine Jones, Hope Thompson, Casey Johnson, Camryn Greene, Elisabeth Clark, Caylee Corpus, Ellie Tatsch, Emma Cantu, Jake Bryla, Sophia Ubinas, Gemma Kasukonis, Vivian Melton, Zoe Novian, Emilio Zapata, Brooke Leggett, Mariana Falla, Jakob Wyman, Kenley Kiehne, and Adriana Olivares.
Guest director Bob Straus will helm the production with musical direction by Rhonda Behrends and choreography by FTC’s technical director Addison Powers. David Wilkinson serves as stage manager and Donna Lafferty is the scenic designer for the production.
Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” are on sale to donors now. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m. Performances are July 25-28, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children 17 and younger. Box office hours beginning July 15 are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114. For more info or directions, visit at www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
