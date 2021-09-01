Y.O. Social Club offers night of music and more

Janie Fricke will headline the Y.O. Social Club.

 Courtesy

Janie Fricke will headline the Y.O. Social Club event set for Sept. 18 at the Y.O. Ranch in Mountain Home.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the fun will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. There will be food, an open bar, dancing and live music by Fricke, Dion Pride, Marty Haggard and Fast Movin’ Train.

