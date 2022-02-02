EntertainMart to host ‘Grace-Faced’ author

Kerrville native Nicki Dechert Carlson, of Kerrville, will host a book signing and sale at EntertainMart from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Carlson will offer signed copies of her book, “Grace-Faced: Pursuing the Life-Changing Perspective of a Loving God,” for $15, a discount off the online purchase price.
Carlson’s first book was published in late November 2021 by Xulon Press and has been met with praise and numerous requests for speaking engagements across the Hill Country, a spokesperson said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.