INGRAM — The Point Theatre will host a volunteer work call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Treston Mack, Hill Country Arts Foundation technical director, is seeking helping hands with the early stages of set construction for the October production of “Bad Seed,” according to a spokesman for the HCAF.

